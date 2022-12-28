Actor and comedian John Bird has died at the age of 86. Mr Bird died peacefully on Christmas Eve, according to his representatives.

Bird is most well known for his work in satirical TV shows, the boom for which began back in the 1960s. His most well known work was with John Fortune and Rory Bremner in the TV series Bremner, Bird and Fortune.

The lengthy show ran for 16 series and was nominated for many awards during its run from from 1999 to 2008. Bird’s other TV cameos included being in three episodes of Jonathan Creek with Alan Davies and one episode of One Foot in the Grave.

Bremner took to social media to share his sadness at the news. In a tribute on Twitter, he labelled Bird as one of the last “surviving pillars of the anti-establishment”.

He wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear that the great John Bird has left us. One of the most modest of men and most brilliant of satirists. And one of the last surviving pillars of the anti-establishment.

“If you do one thing today, watch one of his interview sketches with John Fortune and ask yourself if it’s ever been more beautifully done. RIP George Parr.

From left, John Bird, Rory Bremner, and John Fortune.

“I used to watch from the wings and marvel at how the two friends made it look so effortless, so blissfully funny, their skill and enjoyment in the moment making light of the seriously detailed research that went into each piece.”