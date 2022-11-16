Strictly Come Dancing is facing a major schedule change to avoid a chaotic clash with the Qatar World Cup and its unprecedented winter programming. The World cup is set to kick-off on November 20 and will impact a number of live shows in December.

The popular dancing competition airs weekly on Saturdays but will be booted from its slot to cater for the 2022 World Cup. The BBC has confirmed it will now host December’s Musicals Week on Friday December 2 at 8:00pm on BBC One. While, the semi final will be on Sunday December 11.

The Musicals Week results show - which usually falls on a Sunday - is still yet to be scheduled by the BBC.

BBC executives discussed the idea of moving their flagship show to BBC 2 before the broadcaster settled on hosting the competition a day early. A Strictly spokesperson said: “Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Most Popular

“The quarter final of Strictly Come Dancing will now air live on Friday 2nd December and the semi-final will now air live on Sunday 11th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.” The fan favourite Musicals Week sees contestants perform routines choreographed to popular showtunes.

How to get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing live shows

If you want to enter the draw for the December shows , or the draw for the one-off Christmas special , you can apply via the BBC website . Applicants can apply for a maximum of one pair of tickets per show but if successful, you will receive tickets for one date only.