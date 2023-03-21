From the catchy songs to the stunning settings, Daisy Jones and The Six has stolen the hearts of thousands. However, the first season of the show will soon come to an end and fans are desperate to know whether we will see the band on our screens again.

We know that the cast have great off screen relationships, and would jump at the chance to work together again. Suki Waterhouse, who plays Karen in the show, spoke with Josh Horowitz on his podcast Happy Sad Confused about the possibility of a real life Daisy Jones and The Six tour happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if a mini tour was possible, Waterhouse responded: “I really think it is feasible, and it was potentially going to happen. It has been difficult to make happen. Just kind of everyone’s like lives and things going on in their lives and I guess scheduling us back.”

She added: “But I think there is a world where this could happen. I mean I think we owe it to ourselves to actually do a live performance. We might need to brush up a little bit. It’s like those songs were so in my head, the piano parts are ingrained into the deepest parts of my soul but we might need a little brushing up. I feel like yes, I feel like we have to.”

Most Popular

So, will there be a second season of the popular TV show? Here’s everything you need to know.

Will there be a second season of Daisy Jones and the Six?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid which is a stand alone book. And unfortunately, it looks as if the show is on track to finish all of the book’s plot lines in season one which doesn’t let itself to hopes of a season two.

Additionally, at the time of writing there is also no word from Amazon Prime on whether or not the show will be renewed for a second season.

If the writing wanted to make up more of a plot and expand on the book then there could be a chance for a second season, however, lovers of the book will know it would be weird to expand from whether the book ends.

Daisy Jones & The Six follows the adventures of a fictional American rock band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch Daisy Jones and The Six

Prime Video has released the first eight episodes of Daisy Jones and The Six so far, with the final two episodes of the series being released on March 24.

If you are an Amazon Prime member you can watch the first three episodes right now for free. If you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

If you have never been an Amazon Prime subscriber you are entitled to a 30 day free trial, which is more than enough time to binge the first six episodes. The free trial will give full access to all of the benefits of Prime, including exclusive Amazon deals, free books with Prime Reading, access to two million songs on Amazon Music, gaming content with Prime Gaming, photo hosting and of course Prime Video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & The Six, singing into a shared microphone (Credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)