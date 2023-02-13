S Club 7 have teased a big announcement is coming amid rumours of a reunion tour. The 90s pop group, known for their hits including ‘Don’t Stop Moving’ and ‘Reach’, split back in 2003 whilst live on stage during their S Club United tour.

Fans were left devastated by the band’s demise but now, the ‘Bring It All Back’ singers - including Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh - could reunite 10 years on. S Club 7 teased an announcement on Friday’s The One Show , with hosts Ronan Keating and Alex Jones urging viewers to tune in on February 13 for the exciting news.

S Club 7 then tweeted: “Ain’t no party like an S Club Party. Announcement coming Monday 13th February on BBC’s The One Show.” Fans have gone wild over the announcement, with many speculating that a reunion tour is on the cards.

One fan tweeted: “I really hope S Club 7 are announcing they’re doing a reunion tour”. Another said: “Please tell me it’s a tour announcement!”

Since the news that S Club 7 are making a huge announcement this evening, Jo, Tina and Rachel made an appearance at the Brit Awards which took place on February 11. When asked if there was any new music on the horizon for S Club 7, Jo told Glamour Magazine: “Wait till Monday!”

What time will S Club 7 make their announcement on The One Show?

S Club 7 will make a huge announcement tonight on The One Show