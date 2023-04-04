Over 25,000 reports of Virgin Media services being down have been reported to Downdetector, leaving thousands across the UK without internet access. According to Downdetector, the website showed thousands of people reported outages at around 1am on Tuesday, before a large spike of reports at around 6.30am.

Over 70% of the issues reported relate to landline internet while 24% of customers are experiencing a complete outage.The Virgin Media website also appears to be inaccessible.

Virgin Media’s online status checker is also down with customers unable to check their broadband, landline and TV status. The company commented on Twitter: “We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres. Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected.”

Users have taken to Twitter to vent their fustruation at the services being down. One user said: “Typical, Virgin increase the cost but we don’t get what we pay for.” Another said: “Virgin is down and I work from home. What am I supposed to do now?”

