Elevate your workout look to be more fashionable and functional, here’s how to style your activewear.

Activewear has taken the fashion world by storm. Whether you’re a Pilates princess or if you’ve got the running bug, stylish workout outfits don’t need to be confined to the gym.

Gone are the days when the only activewear options were garish neon colours, these days activewear has become a wardrobe staple for many and there are so many fashionable options available from high street shops, so there’s no need to worry about breaking the bank to look cute while working out.

But the balance between function and fashion can be hard to strike, so I’ve rounded up a few products that achieve that stylish look, yet are still practical for working out too.

Firstly every fitness lover needs a good reliable pair of black leggings. These are such a versatile item in anyone’s wardrobe, and can form the base for loads of other outfits. You can wear any combination of colourful sports bra or top with these and I always think the best ones have a space to hold essentials like your phone or keys.

ASOS 4505 Icon running tie waist gym legging £20 has a phone pocket at an affordable price. I live in leggings like these whether I’m heading to the gym or running to the supermarket, or even meeting up with a friend for a casual walk.

A good quality jacket is also the perfect way to elevate your workout wardrobe. Throwing this jacket on as you head out to the gym or for a run is sure to make your outfit look put together.

H&M DryMove cropped zip jacket £27.99 looks really soft and buttery, but will still provide you with warmth while you workout. You can also throw this on after your workout if you’re heading to meet friends and you’ll still look incredibly stylish.

A super easy way to elevate your normal outfits is by upping your accessory game. Wearing a cap is not only practical, as it keeps the sun out of your face, but also can be really fashionable if you buy a cute one.

This New Era 9twenty cap in green £25 that is stocked on ASOS is a really nice way of incorporating some colour into your workout outfits, and green is a trendy colour right now too.

As the weather gradually begins to warm up, every fashionista and fitness fan needs to be investing in a pair of shorts they can wear to their workouts, but also that look stylish at the same time.

New Look black jogger shorts £12.99 would be a great addition to your wardrobe heading into summer. Pair them with your favourite trainers and vest top for the ultimate model off duty look.

Treating yourself to a new gym bag could be a fabulous way to elevate all of your current activewear and keep things fresh.