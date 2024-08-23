Students will be moving in to new accommodation ahead of the new term | Monkey Business - stock.adobe.co

Aldi storage Specialbuys deals perfect for students and anyone moving house with offers starting from £3.29.

Savvy students heading to university and house-hunters alike can bag timely moneysaving deals at Aldi from this weekend. Handy storage boxes will be in the Aldi Specialbuys from Sunday, August 25.

Sleek space-saving boxes including those that fit underneath beds, out of sight, are among deals starting from £3.29. Although not the most exciting items to buy, storage boxes are one of the essentials when moving house or living away from home for the first time.

Aldi has come up with a timely Storage Solutions event in its middle aisle as thousands of students prepare to pack up and move into new accommodation on campus or in shared houses with friends from September. Here’s a first look at what is on offer to get in first and bag a deal while they last - as once sold, stocks won’t be replenished.

Keep a look out as Aldi has more student special offers planned in coming weeks.

Under bed storage deal

Premier Under Bed Storage 42L box at Aldi | Aldi

Premier Under Bed Storage 42 litres will be in Aldi stores nationwide for £5.99 from Sunday. It’s made from material that’s described as “easy to wipe clean” and comes with a lid.

An Aldi store spokesperson said: “This Premier 42 Litre Storage Box is ideal for those who have unused space under their bed. Easy to manoeuvre and a great way to store clothes, towels, bedding and much more. The wipe-clean material makes it easy to keep clean and use.”

There’s also the Premier 32 litre storage box with lid that is flat and slim enough for under beds and has a price of £3.29.

Storage for towels, books, toys or clothes

Premier storage boxes in various sizes at Aldi | Aldi

There’s a range of storage supplies in various sizes shown in the photo below. The Premier 45 litres storage box with lid costs £3.99.

The larger Premier 80 litres storage box here can fit more in as well as bulky items like towels and has the price tag of £5.99 here. It is the largest size available at Aldi and comes with a lid to help keep items inside dust-free. Boxes are all clear so it makes it easier to see what is stored inside.

Drawer tower offer at Aldi

Premier Three Drawer Tower in Aldi middle aisle offer | Aldi

Available in two colours, the Premier Three Drawer Tower for £7.99 offers an alternative storage option. It is available in black or grey to suit a variety of colour schemes.

Aldi described it as the “perfect space saver” that would be “ideal for towels, clothes, bedding or toiletries”. The tower is 49cm high.

See more on Aldi Specialbuys here available on Sunday along with other deals for the home and garden.