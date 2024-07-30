Book this five-star all inclusive holiday to Turkey at a bargain price - with sea, sun and a spa

Enjoy a meal and sea views from your five-star hotel
Enjoy a meal and sea views from your five-star hotel

If you’re eyeing a late-summer break but prices are looking just a little astronomical over the school holidays, there’s some great deals starting to emerge for September stays. And if it’s a luxury five-star stay at a bargain price you’re after, then we might have the deal for you.

loveholiday.com is offering a seven-night stay at the five-star Senza Garden Holiday Club in Antalya, Turkey, on an all-inclusive basis for £449pp*.

The Senza Garden Holiday Club is right by the sea
The Senza Garden Holiday Club is right by the sea

This break is a great choice for families and couples, and the hotel is located in Konakli, Antalya, set against a garden backdrop and right by the sea.

With spacious rooms, a large outdoor pool and spa, plus an onsite restaurant and outdoor terrace with panoramic views over the sea, this is the perfect spot to reset and relax.

The outdoor pool at Senza Garden Holiday Club
The outdoor pool at Senza Garden Holiday Club

You can soak up the Turkish sunshine on the sun terrace by the pool, or treat yourself to a traditional hammam - Turkish bath and steam room - at the spa.

If you want an adventure, there’s water sports and bike rental, and nearby Alayna has plenty of history and culture to discover.

And if you’re bringing the little ones there's a kids' club, outdoor play area and an evening entertainment programme.

Sea views and a terrace by the pool
Sea views and a terrace by the pool

Flights depart London Gatwick on Sunday, September 29. Flights from other airports are available but prices vary.

Book your holiday now for £449pp at loveholiday.com.

*Price correct at time of publication.

