This electric treadmill is nearly half price - now less than £150

A bargain treadmill could be just what you need to kick-start a summer fitness regime - but it’s a limited-time deal

If you're still struggling to get fit for summer, this bargain might give you a boost. It's a 42% discount on a powered folding treadmill, a limited-time deal on Amazon.

The Walden Sports F2800UKN has an 800 watt motor, which can keep up with you all the way to 10kph, but it's incredibly compact, folding away flat and sitting on wheels to make it easy to tuck into a corner or under a piece of furniture.

Treadmills are great motivators, because you don't need to leave the house to get a quick burst of exercise in. No more gym membership, no waiting for a dry day, just turn it on and run.

Normally priced at £249.99, the Amazon deal knocks the price down to £144.49, which is a very accessible price for a piece of quality home gym equipment.

Just bear in mind this is a limited-time deal, so we don't know how long it will last. You might also need to pay a delivery fee, as it doesn't appear to be a Prime product.

