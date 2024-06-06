10 nostalgic memories from South Tyneside in 1977- are you pictured?

Remember when David Soul was top of the charts with Don’t Give Up On Us?

Or how about that TV hit Happy Days? The common denominator is they were tops in 1977 and we have 10 photos from South Tyneside in the same year.

An athletics meeting at Gypsies Green, a Cleadon drama group stage show, and shops in King Street all get our attention.

So does the St Gregory’s Junior School football team and a Boys Brigade company in Harton.

But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look for yourselves and then get in touch with your memories.

Enjoying the display John and Mary Benvin looking at a model of the steam packet La Marguerite. It was on show in a model engineering exhibition held in Perth Green School.

Brewing up a great performance The Unwicked Witch (Wynn Waton) was pictured with Wobbie (Anne King) and Hobbie (Pat Moore) in a scene from Unwicked Witch. It was the Cleadon Village Drama Group's 1977 production in the Little Theatre.

A close race Jarrow and Hebburn's Dawn Frazer (centre) on her way to winning the 75 metres hurdles in the Track League meeting at Gypies Green.