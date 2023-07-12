10 South Tyneside memories from 1977- how much can you remember?

Remember when David Soul was top of the charts with Don’t Give Up On Us?

Or how about that TV hit Happy Days? The common denominator is they were tops in 1977 and we have 10 photos from South Tyneside in the same year.

An athletics meeting at Gypsies Green, a Cleadon drama group stage show, and shops in King Street all get our attention.

So does the St Gregory’s Junior School football team and a Boys Brigade company in Harton.

But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look for yourselves and then get in touch with your memories.

1 . Surf's up in 1977 South Shields surfers Neil Thursby, left, Stuart Murray, centre and Geoffrey Seagrove. Remember this from 44 years ago?

2 . The St Gregory's team St Gregory's Junior School football team. Back row, left to right: A Michella, G Welsh, M Haley, M Brewer, T Szalay, S Scourfield, S McGurk, P Askins, J Livingstone. Front row: left to right: A Cairns, D Chapman, A Kelly, M Balfour, A Moore.

3 . A special occasion for charity Pat Robinson, Mayoress of South Tyneside and her Charities Committee helpers, pictured at the Charities Ball held at South Shields Marine and Technical College. Remember this from 1977?

4 . Starting out at Trow Lea The North East Harriers League first cross country meeting of the season on the Trow Lea. Here are the junior girls at the start of their race.