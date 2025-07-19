Trams, Woolworths and 17 other intriguing photos from South Tyneside in the 1950s

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST

Ah the days of Elvis and Hound Dog, Bill Haley rocking around the clock and all this happening in South Tyneside. It’s the 1950s.

What an era that was to be alive and we have reminders for you including the new dance floor at the King’s Hall, bites to eat at Carricks and South Shields taking on North Shields in the FA Cup.

Join us for a feast of Shields Gazette memories.

South Tyneside in the 1950s when the days of trams and tramlines dominated the town centres.

1. Tram times in South Shields

South Tyneside in the 1950s when the days of trams and tramlines dominated the town centres. | sg Photo: sg

The Scouts were on parade in Argyle Street in the 1950s and an impressive crowd turned out to see them.

2. On parade in Argyle Street

The Scouts were on parade in Argyle Street in the 1950s and an impressive crowd turned out to see them. | sg Photo: ugc

These shoppers faced a blizzard on King Street in 1950 and there was only a handful of shoppers to see it all.

3. Braving the King Street snow

These shoppers faced a blizzard on King Street in 1950 and there was only a handful of shoppers to see it all. | sg Photo: sg

A trip to Woolworths in King Street in March 1952 - what a great view from the South Tyneside past.

4. Woolies for bargains

A trip to Woolworths in King Street in March 1952 - what a great view from the South Tyneside past. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

