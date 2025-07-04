South Tyneside Retro: Drink in these memories from The Voyager

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Jul 2025, 15:42 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 15:43 BST

We are serving up a round of memories from The Voyager pub in Anderson Street.

The popular local gets our attention with a whole selection of views from the Shields Gazette archives.

Maybe you recognise the manager from 1971, the scenes at the pub in 2004 or the fundraising concert which was held in 2021.

We have all of that and more. Enjoy!

A popular Shields venue but how many of these archive scenes do you remember?

1. Views of The Voyager

A popular Shields venue but how many of these archive scenes do you remember? | sg

Dennis Johnson and wife Linda, manager of The Voyager, who were pictured inside the pub in a view from April 1971.

2. A voyage back to 1971

Dennis Johnson and wife Linda, manager of The Voyager, who were pictured inside the pub in a view from April 1971. | sg

Members of the Perseverance and Voyager teams before the final of the Tommy Deakin Cup in 1971. Voyager won.

3. A great win in 1971

Members of the Perseverance and Voyager teams before the final of the Tommy Deakin Cup in 1971. Voyager won. | sg

A cosy view inside the Voyager in another great scene from the summer of 2004.

4. Summertime in 2004

A cosy view inside the Voyager in another great scene from the summer of 2004. | sg

