The popular local gets our attention with a whole selection of views from the Shields Gazette archives.
Maybe you recognise the manager from 1971, the scenes at the pub in 2004 or the fundraising concert which was held in 2021.
We have all of that and more. Enjoy!
1. Views of The Voyager
A popular Shields venue but how many of these archive scenes do you remember? | sg
2. A voyage back to 1971
Dennis Johnson and wife Linda, manager of The Voyager, who were pictured inside the pub in a view from April 1971. | sg
3. A great win in 1971
Members of the Perseverance and Voyager teams before the final of the Tommy Deakin Cup in 1971. Voyager won. | sg
4. Summertime in 2004
A cosy view inside the Voyager in another great scene from the summer of 2004. | sg
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.