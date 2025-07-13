South Shields in a heatwave with five shillings pocket money to spend: It was a treat in 1955
The seafront of South Tyneside was the perfect place for visitors from all over the North East.
1,000 sightseers in one huge party
Some saved up to come on their annual trip. On a baking summer day in 1955, 1,000 sightseers from Middlesbrough arrived in South Tyneside on an outing and 500 of them were children.
What a day they must have had. There was Frankie’s Cafe for refreshments on the south foreshore and all of the children were given 5 shillings spending money each.
The massive Middlesbrough party was the Albert Social Club’s summer outing, and its sports secretary, Mr A Dodds, told the Shields Gazette at the time: “This is the first time we have been to South Shields, and we really like the look of it.”
Frankie’s Cafe for morning treats
Frankie’s Café was given the delights of catering for 1,000 Teessiders and they seemed to have a great time.
After all, what’s not to love. The choices of entertainment were huge and varied.
As well as the amusements and beaches, they could have taken in the movies.
Doris Day and Frank Sinatra were starring in Young At Heart which was showing at the Savoy. The film was described as a ‘saga of the West in colour’ and it was showing three times a day at 12.35pm, 5.15pm and 8.30pm.
If getting around the borough was your aim, you could part exchange your old car at Adams and Gibbon, in Imeary Street.
And if you wanted more refreshments, how about Carricks snack bar shop.
