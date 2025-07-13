South Shields in a heatwave with five shillings pocket money to spend: It was a treat in 1955

Red hot sun, golden sands, and 5 shillings spending money each. This was South Shields in the 1950s and day trippers were arriving by the hundreds.

The seafront of South Tyneside was the perfect place for visitors from all over the North East.

1,000 sightseers in one huge party

Some saved up to come on their annual trip. On a baking summer day in 1955, 1,000 sightseers from Middlesbrough arrived in South Tyneside on an outing and 500 of them were children.

What a day they must have had. There was Frankie’s Cafe for refreshments on the south foreshore and all of the children were given 5 shillings spending money each.

A day at the beach in the 1950s was ideal for cooling off during a heatwave.placeholder image
A day at the beach in the 1950s was ideal for cooling off during a heatwave. | sg

The massive Middlesbrough party was the Albert Social Club’s summer outing, and its sports secretary, Mr A Dodds, told the Shields Gazette at the time: “This is the first time we have been to South Shields, and we really like the look of it.”

Frankie’s Cafe for morning treats

Frankie’s Café was given the delights of catering for 1,000 Teessiders and they seemed to have a great time.

After all, what’s not to love. The choices of entertainment were huge and varied.

As well as the amusements and beaches, they could have taken in the movies.

The Dam Busters film was showing at The Savoy in 1955 when this photo was taken.placeholder image
The Dam Busters film was showing at The Savoy in 1955 when this photo was taken.

Doris Day and Frank Sinatra were starring in Young At Heart which was showing at the Savoy. The film was described as a ‘saga of the West in colour’ and it was showing three times a day at 12.35pm, 5.15pm and 8.30pm.

If getting around the borough was your aim, you could part exchange your old car at Adams and Gibbon, in Imeary Street.

Carricks Snack Bar in 1955.placeholder image
Carricks Snack Bar in 1955. | sg

And if you wanted more refreshments, how about Carricks snack bar shop.

What are your best memories of South Tyneside summers in years gone by? Which ice cream or fish and chip shop did you love the most?

Which cafe was your favourite and what was your top amusement attraction?

Get in touch and tell us more by emailing [email protected]

