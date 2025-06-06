Dedication. That’s what you need to get to the top of the dancing world as this couple found out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seventeen major awards and 50 plaques - and that was inside one year for the 1970s teenage dancing partnership of 16-year-old Brenda Wile, from Houghton, and David Turnock, from Gosforth.

Dancing since she was four years old

Brenda started dancing at four. She attended a number of dancing schools and danced with several partners, gaining awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Wonderful Whitburn: 9 retro facts you need to know

She met David at the Jack Rigby school in North Shields and since then they reaped a bumper crop of trophies and shields.

Brenda Wile, 16, of Houghton and David Turnock, 15, of Gosforth with a selection of Old Time, Modern and Latin dancing trophies. | nw

Brenda and David visited three separate dancing schools each week, one in North Shields for Old Time dancing, one in Billingham for Latin American and modern and a third in Newcastle for stage dancing.

Also in the 1977 news

Brenda said ballroom could be tough but she thoroughly enjoyed it.

The couple made headlines in 1977 but they were not alone in making the news that year, and not the only ones doing well on the dancing scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disco lovers were in for a treat with the launch of a new weekly session in South Shields.

Christine James (21) and Alison Murphy (22) were the people behind it and they began the regular events at Temple Park leisure centre pool. Tell us if you went along.

Christine James (21) and Alison Murphy (22) who started a weekly disco session at Temple Park leisure centre pool. | nw

Showtime for the Silksworth pensioners

The Silksworth Pensioners’ Concert Party claims an average age of 74, but they were still planning to go on tour with their show.

It featured good old fashioned songs as a speciality and the Sunderland group was busy rehearsing a set of Irish numbers to perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three hundred teams - from shops to schools - entered the Swim 77 event which was to be staged at the Washington Town Centre baths in April 1977.

Share your own memories of life in the North East 48 years ago by emailing [email protected]