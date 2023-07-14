Who remembers the days of watching films on projectors in the classroom?

Who remembers the days of watching films on projectors in the classroom?

Or ink wells, blackboards and haversacks? We are going back to school in South Tyneside in 1970 and we want you to join us.

We have scenes from Westoe, Jarrow, Horsley Hill and more.

Your homework for today is to see how many of these scenes you remember. Ten out of ten if you recognise the lot.

1 . A film in the classroom New equipment. including tape recorders, radios and film equipment, were regularly used at Ocean Road and a special room was set aside for these teaching aids. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Ready for a game in Jarrow Ellison Church of England Junior School team, Jarrow. Pictured are front row: Clive Routledge; Stephen Southern; George Butler; Colin McPhail; Ian Misell and Ian Smith. Back row: Brian Hunter; Garry Belfield; Alan Robb; John Balmer; Raymond Johnson; David Nelson; Billy Dunn and Trevor Maughan. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Dinnertime at Barnes Road After 120 years, Barnes Road Junior School finally got a dining room, converted from the air raid shelter that stood in the yard. Does this bring back memories of 1970? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

4 . A reward for excellent work at Westoe Mrs R Hunter, presents the head girl of Westoe County Secondary Girls' School, Denise Maughan, with her award at speech day. Left to right are: Susan Gates, Alyson Young, Alison Tait, headmistress; Ina Keir, Councillor G H Forster, vice chairman of the school governors and Councillor Hunter. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales