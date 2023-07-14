News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
8 photos that will bring back memories if you went to school in South Tyneside during the 1970s

Who remembers the days of watching films on projectors in the classroom?

By Evie Lake
Published 14th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Who remembers the days of watching films on projectors in the classroom?

Or ink wells, blackboards and haversacks? We are going back to school in South Tyneside in 1970 and we want you to join us.

We have scenes from Westoe, Jarrow, Horsley Hill and more.

Your homework for today is to see how many of these scenes you remember. Ten out of ten if you recognise the lot.

New equipment. including tape recorders, radios and film equipment, were regularly used at Ocean Road and a special room was set aside for these teaching aids. Photo: Shields Gazette

1. A film in the classroom

New equipment. including tape recorders, radios and film equipment, were regularly used at Ocean Road and a special room was set aside for these teaching aids. Photo: Shields Gazette

Ellison Church of England Junior School team, Jarrow. Pictured are front row: Clive Routledge; Stephen Southern; George Butler; Colin McPhail; Ian Misell and Ian Smith. Back row: Brian Hunter; Garry Belfield; Alan Robb; John Balmer; Raymond Johnson; David Nelson; Billy Dunn and Trevor Maughan. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Ready for a game in Jarrow

Ellison Church of England Junior School team, Jarrow. Pictured are front row: Clive Routledge; Stephen Southern; George Butler; Colin McPhail; Ian Misell and Ian Smith. Back row: Brian Hunter; Garry Belfield; Alan Robb; John Balmer; Raymond Johnson; David Nelson; Billy Dunn and Trevor Maughan. Photo: Shields Gazette

After 120 years, Barnes Road Junior School finally got a dining room, converted from the air raid shelter that stood in the yard. Does this bring back memories of 1970? Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Dinnertime at Barnes Road

After 120 years, Barnes Road Junior School finally got a dining room, converted from the air raid shelter that stood in the yard. Does this bring back memories of 1970? Photo: Shields Gazette

Mrs R Hunter, presents the head girl of Westoe County Secondary Girls' School, Denise Maughan, with her award at speech day. Left to right are: Susan Gates, Alyson Young, Alison Tait, headmistress; Ina Keir, Councillor G H Forster, vice chairman of the school governors and Councillor Hunter. Photo: Shields Gazette

4. A reward for excellent work at Westoe

Mrs R Hunter, presents the head girl of Westoe County Secondary Girls' School, Denise Maughan, with her award at speech day. Left to right are: Susan Gates, Alyson Young, Alison Tait, headmistress; Ina Keir, Councillor G H Forster, vice chairman of the school governors and Councillor Hunter. Photo: Shields Gazette

