Published 14th May 2025, 16:00 BST
Nearly ten years have passed since these great aerial images were captured of South Tyneside.

We can share them with you once more thanks to the wonderful Getty Images archives.

Join us in 2016 as we look at Marsden Lime Kilns.

Marsden Lime Kilns, in South Tyneside, in 2016. (Photo by Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images)placeholder image
Marsden Lime Kilns, in South Tyneside, in 2016. (Photo by Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images) | Heritage Images via Getty Images

The scene was captured by artist Dave MacLeod and comes to us via Historic England Archive/Heritage Images and Getty Images.

It is a scene that thousands of people will have seen from the roadside each year.

Next up is Gypsies Green Sports Ground, velodrome and athletics track, in South Shields, in another view from Dave MacLeod.

Gypsies Green Sports Ground as it looked from the air nine years ago. Photo by Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images)placeholder image
Gypsies Green Sports Ground as it looked from the air nine years ago. Photo by Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images) | Heritage Images via Getty Images

Once again, many of you will have memories of competing there in the past and we would love you to share your recollections.

Lastly, we have a view from 2015 with plenty of history behind it.

Lizard Lane showing the World War Two heavy anti-aircraft battery, near Whitburn. This view of South Tyneside was captured in 2015. (Photo by Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images)placeholder image
Lizard Lane showing the World War Two heavy anti-aircraft battery, near Whitburn. This view of South Tyneside was captured in 2015. (Photo by Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images) | Heritage Images via Getty Images

It is an aerial view of Lizard Lane showing the World War Two heavy anti-aircraft battery, near Whitburn.

Our thanks go to the Historic England Archive, Heritage Images and Getty Images for a great insight into life in the Borough.

Tell us about the scenes from the past you would like to see, no matter whether it is the pubs you loved, the restaurants you ate in, or the shops where you got the best bargains in South Tyneside.

Get in touch to tell us more by emailing [email protected]

