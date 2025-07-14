13 photos from a beautiful 2008 day at Biddick Hall Infants School

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Where has the time gone. It was 17 years since all of these eager young students had their photos taken at Biddick Hall Infants School.

The Galsworthy Road school in South Shields welcomed the Shields Gazette photographer in back in 2008.

The result was a whole set of fantastic photos which will hopefully bring back fantastic memories.

These two youngsters were having a great time in the dress-up area of the school.

1. Time to dress up

These two youngsters were having a great time in the dress-up area of the school. | sg

Having fun with experiments in this lovely view from the school 17 years ago.

2. Science is fun

Having fun with experiments in this lovely view from the school 17 years ago. | sg

Lots of young pupils were eager to get involved in this school lesson in 2008.

3. Keen to take part

Lots of young pupils were eager to get involved in this school lesson in 2008. | sg

Trying out new technology at Biddick Hall Infants School 17 years ago. Tell us if you remember this.

4. Going hi-tech

Trying out new technology at Biddick Hall Infants School 17 years ago. Tell us if you remember this. | sg

