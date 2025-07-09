South Tyneside Retro: 13 dazzling photos of jazz bands on the march

Cue the batons, banners, kazoos and costumes as we look back at South Tyneside jazz bands on the march.

Here they are on parade and we have familiar names for you such as the South Shields Squadronnaires, South Shields Blue Stars, Hebburn Crusaders and Cleadon Marines.

See how many faces you recognise from these Shields Gazette memories.

Boldon Melody Makers Juvenile Jazz Band passing under a bridge in 1959.

Boldon Melody Makers in 1959

Boldon Melody Makers Juvenile Jazz Band passing under a bridge in 1959. | sg

We have headed over to Bents Park for this 1968 view of the Hebburn Heralds.

Hebburn Heralds in 1968

We have headed over to Bents Park for this 1968 view of the Hebburn Heralds. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Jazz bands parading past Jarrow Town Hall in September 1970.

Jarrow in 1970

Jazz bands parading past Jarrow Town Hall in September 1970. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Another view of the Golden Eagles, this time pictured in a Shields Gazette photo from 1970.

Golden Eagles in 1970

Another view of the Golden Eagles, this time pictured in a Shields Gazette photo from 1970. | sg

