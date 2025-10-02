Brigham Place and Stanhope Street in South Shields - as seen on Google Maps over the years

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

15 years of Brigham Place views - and Stanhope Street - can be found in this spread of intriguing photos.

And the link between them all is they were all found on Google Maps between 2009 and 2024.

The two town centre streets have seen plenty of changes. Have a look and see if you can recall all of these.

A look down Stanhope Street where you would find Yates's and Viva on opposite corners in May 2009.

1. Yates's and Viva

A look down Stanhope Street where you would find Yates's and Viva on opposite corners in May 2009. | Google Maps

Yates's was on the corner of the street in a Google Maps view which takes us back to July 2009.

2. Yates's

Yates's was on the corner of the street in a Google Maps view which takes us back to July 2009. | Google Maps

Viva club and bar makes a retro scene in this Google Maps look back to May 2015.

3. Viva

Viva club and bar makes a retro scene in this Google Maps look back to May 2015. | Google Maps

The Mile in the foreground in October 2016 with part of the Wouldhave just visible in the distance.

4. The Mile

The Mile in the foreground in October 2016 with part of the Wouldhave just visible in the distance. | Google Maps

