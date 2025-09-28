It is incredible to think that both Sunderland and Jarrow had a part in one of the most famous events in US history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assassination of Abraham Lincoln happened in 1865, but how many of you knew that Sunderland man Tom Taylor and South Tyneside man William H Hall were involved.

The President was at the Ford’s Theatre in Washington DC, USA and was watching a play called Our American Cousin which was the work of Bishopwearmouth-born Tom Taylor who came from a wealthy family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abraham Lincoln who was assassinated in 1865. | other 3rd party

Taylor had an illustrious career. He was an English dramatist as well as editor of Punch magazine and was once a Professor at University College, London.

Fatally shot while watching a Wearside man’s play

His three-act play was a play about an American who claims a family estate in England.

But tragedy befell Lincoln while he was watching the play when John Wilkes Booth fatally shot him.

William H Hall was the man who had gone to the aid of US president Abraham Lincoln after he was mortally wounded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Shields Gazette report on the heroic role played by William Hall who came to the aid of Abraham Lincoln. | sg

Son of a Jarrow clergyman

William was later to receive retrospective recognition back in his home area of South Tyneside in 1952.

Mr Hall was son of a Jarrow clergyman. He swapped the South Shields area for the USA when he went to America as a young man and began a business in Memphis, Tennessee.

He served with the 12th Illinois Cavalry

When the American Civil War broke out he joined the Northern forces, and in 1861 served with the 12th Illinois Cavalry.

President Abraham Lincoln (Picture: Alexander Gardner/US Library of Congress via Getty Images) | Alexander Gardner/US Library of Congress via Getty Images

After being wounded, Mr Hall attended an army appointment in Washington in 1865 and found himself near President Lincoln’s box in the Ford Theatre when a shot rang out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shot by a crazed actor

He rushed in and found the president dying – he had been shot by a crazed actor – and helped carry him to a house nearby.

In 1952, and in recognition of the efforts of Mr Hall, who had died at the age of 89 a few years earlier, a wreath in his honour was sent from the American embassy in London.

Tell us if your family has links to famous people in history.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]