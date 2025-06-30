13 views of Cleadon to take you through 55 years of its history

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 30th Jun 2025, 14:23 BST

Cleadon has spectacular views, wonderful people and plenty of history.

And here is a selection of it in photos which we found in the Shields Gazette archive.

We start in 1970 with the Mariners jazz band and go right through Cleadon Village CofE Primary’s Lego competition winners in 2008.

Members of Cleadon Mariners' jazz band look delighted with their new banner in 1970.

1. Remember the Mariners?

Members of Cleadon Mariners' jazz band look delighted with their new banner in 1970. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Ian Sanderson, 4, of Cleadon Marines Jazz Band in the march in Yorkshire in 1975.

2. Leading the way in 1975

Ian Sanderson, 4, of Cleadon Marines Jazz Band in the march in Yorkshire in 1975. | Shields Gazette Photo: Shields Gazette

Skiers on the Cleadon Hills in December 1976. We hope this photo brings back great memories.

3. A good day for skiing

Skiers on the Cleadon Hills in December 1976. We hope this photo brings back great memories. | SG

Two members of Sunderland Flying Club, Ray Selkirk and Bob Fox, of Cleadon pioneered a return flight to America in October 1980. On their 20-hour journey back, they were the first club members to call at Canada, Greenland and Iceland and to the cross the Artic Circle.

4. Bob's big adventure

Two members of Sunderland Flying Club, Ray Selkirk and Bob Fox, of Cleadon pioneered a return flight to America in October 1980. On their 20-hour journey back, they were the first club members to call at Canada, Greenland and Iceland and to the cross the Artic Circle. | sg

