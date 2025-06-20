It’s hard to believe that 50 years have passed since Steven Spielberg’s megahit arrived, or that all this was happening in South Tyneside at the time.
Join us for memories of Readheads shipyard, Brookes factory in Jarrow and dining out at the Raj Dulal in Ocean Road.
1. At the bar
The Douglas Vaults as it looked in early 1975 in this Shields Gazette photo. | sg
2. On their way
The start of South Shields Harriers and Athletic Club's 5 mile senior road race for the Prinsky Cup in 1975. | sg
3. Retro at Readheads
Common Brothers tanker at Readhead Yard in this Shields Gazette photo from April 1975. | sg
4. Fashion 1975 style
An Ocean Road favourite but did you shop there? | sg