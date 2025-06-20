13 photos from South Tyneside in 1975: The year Jaws arrived on our film screens

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:12 BST

Join us in reminiscing about 1975, the year Jaws made waves in cinemas. Explore the memories from South Tyneside as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of this iconic summer blockbuster.

It’s hard to believe that 50 years have passed since Steven Spielberg’s megahit arrived, or that all this was happening in South Tyneside at the time.

Join us for memories of Readheads shipyard, Brookes factory in Jarrow and dining out at the Raj Dulal in Ocean Road.

The Douglas Vaults as it looked in early 1975 in this Shields Gazette photo.

1. At the bar

The Douglas Vaults as it looked in early 1975 in this Shields Gazette photo. | sg

The start of South Shields Harriers and Athletic Club's 5 mile senior road race for the Prinsky Cup in 1975.

2. On their way

The start of South Shields Harriers and Athletic Club's 5 mile senior road race for the Prinsky Cup in 1975. | sg

Common Brothers tanker at Readhead Yard in this Shields Gazette photo from April 1975.

3. Retro at Readheads

Common Brothers tanker at Readhead Yard in this Shields Gazette photo from April 1975. | sg

An Ocean Road favourite but did you shop there?

4. Fashion 1975 style

An Ocean Road favourite but did you shop there? | sg

