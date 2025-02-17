Champion coal carrier: Ted's Memorable Victory in 1970 South Shields Race
Back in 1970, South Tyneside was in the middle of its annual Sports Week festival.
A tough task over 1,100 yards
As part of the event, the annual coal carrying test was held at Gypsies Green Stadium and first over the line was Ted.
By day, he worked as a South Shields’ meat haulier but showed off his coal-carrying skills at the night-time event.
The race entailed Ted and his fellow competitors carrying sacks of coal on their shoulders over a 1,100-yard course.
Ted beat a former world champion
He won in four minutes and 39 seconds, beating former world champion Gordon Froment who had travelled from Leeds for the event.
Third place went to Sports Week organising committee chairman Cllr Ken Scrimger.
The week-long festival was a celebration of all sport in the borough including football, athletics, bowling, golf, hockey, karate, darts, cricket and sailing.
It was a major undertaking and competition was keen to be the week’s sports personality. The winner would receive the £25 prize which went with it.
Mill Dam memories of an awards night
Sadly, Ted missed out on the top award.
The 1970 Sports Week personality was darts player Billy Fenwick, who collected his trophy at an awards evening at the La Strada nightclub in Mill Dam two weeks later.
Ted was second.
