Let’s hear it for Ted Nicholson who carried off a trophy 55 years ago - hours after he carried a sack of coal for almost a mile.

Back in 1970, South Tyneside was in the middle of its annual Sports Week festival.

A tough task over 1,100 yards

As part of the event, the annual coal carrying test was held at Gypsies Green Stadium and first over the line was Ted.

By day, he worked as a South Shields’ meat haulier but showed off his coal-carrying skills at the night-time event.

The race entailed Ted and his fellow competitors carrying sacks of coal on their shoulders over a 1,100-yard course.

Ted beat a former world champion

He won in four minutes and 39 seconds, beating former world champion Gordon Froment who had travelled from Leeds for the event.

Ted Nicholson wins the coal carrying race ahead of Gordon Froment in 1970. | sg

Third place went to Sports Week organising committee chairman Cllr Ken Scrimger.

The week-long festival was a celebration of all sport in the borough including football, athletics, bowling, golf, hockey, karate, darts, cricket and sailing.

It was a major undertaking and competition was keen to be the week’s sports personality. The winner would receive the £25 prize which went with it.

Ted's big moment as he wins the coal carrying race in 1970. | sg

Mill Dam memories of an awards night

Sadly, Ted missed out on the top award.

The 1970 Sports Week personality was darts player Billy Fenwick, who collected his trophy at an awards evening at the La Strada nightclub in Mill Dam two weeks later.

Ted was second.

Tell us if you remember the annual Sports Week event back in those days. Email [email protected]