South Tyneside Retro: Commercial Road in 13 glorious photos spanning 100 years

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 17:01 BST

Commercial Road is a street packed with South Tyneside history.

Where else would you find a film crew at a car wash in 2009 and a canoe being rowed through floods in 2021.

That’s just for starters. We have 13 memories spanning 104 years of history in the street, all courtesy of the Shields Gazette archives.

A view of Commercial Road in South Shields but this is how it looked around 100 years ago.

1. All the way back to the 1920s

A view of Commercial Road in South Shields but this is how it looked around 100 years ago.

Inside the Trimmers Arms on Commercial Road in a Shields Gazette archive view from 2004.

2. A look inside

Inside the Trimmers Arms on Commercial Road in a Shields Gazette archive view from 2004.

A cheque for St Clare's Hospice from the Trimmers Arms in 2005.

3. Terrific at the Trimmers Arms

A cheque for St Clare's Hospice from the Trimmers Arms in 2005.

A musical reminder from 2006 as jazz music graces the Dolly Peel. Does this bring back happy memories?

4. Jazz at the Dolly Peel

A musical reminder from 2006 as jazz music graces the Dolly Peel. Does this bring back happy memories?

