17 stylish photos from the memory-packed Hebburn School prom of 2010

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st Jul 2025, 10:13 BST

It really was 15 years ago when all of these Hebburn School prom photos were taken.

Time flies when you are having fun and these students were doing just that at their big night at Lumley Castle.

We have 17 memories from the Shields Gazette archives for you to enjoy featuring glamorous gowns, tiaras, suits, waistcoast, tans and most of all - style!

Putting on the style at the 2010 Hebburn prom. Tell us if you recognise the people in the picture.

Putting on the style at the 2010 Hebburn prom. Tell us if you recognise the people in the picture. | sg

A lovely array of gowns for a very special occasion. Tell us if we got you in the picture.

A lovely array of gowns for a very special occasion. Tell us if we got you in the picture. | sg

Tartans and lots of style for these boys on their big day 15 years ago.

Tartans and lots of style for these boys on their big day 15 years ago. | sg

A group photo before they begin their night of celebrations with friends at Lumley Castle.

A group photo before they begin their night of celebrations with friends at Lumley Castle. | sg

