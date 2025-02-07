The Shields pub which had seven names and closed ten years ago
The Cross Arms Hotel in Barrington Street, South Shields, was set to make way for a major redevelopment of the Barrington Street and Chapter Row area of the town.
All change in Chapter Row
It would incorporate the old General Havelock pub site and the former Shields Gazette offices.
The plans were part of the local authority’s South Shields 365’ vision and the land was earmarked for a new cinema, retail outlets and leisure development, incorporating restaurants.
Work had already started to clear the former Wouldhave House site in the Market Place to make way for work on The Word, the new central library and digital hub which formed the first stage of 365’.
It had many names
The Cross Arms Hotel was formerly the Douglas Vaults, and had plenty of other names as well.
It was once The Buffalo, The Spirit Vaults and, simply, The Spirit. To many, it was best known by its nickname The Dougie’ Vaults.
In 2007, it was renamed The New Douglas Vaults Hotel and then the Cross Arms Hotel, with the premises undergoing an internal refurbishment to provide a Victorian feel’ throughout, with brass lights and fittings from that era.
Fixtures and fittings removed
In 2015, its fixtures and fittings, and its pool table, were removed in preparation for its eventual demolition.
