Did you know that a German bomb caused damage to two cinemas in one air raid in Dean Road in 1943?
Or that comedian Tony Hancock handed a cheque for £500 to a South Shields man in Crossgate in 1967?
1. The effect of an air raid
Workers battle to clear up the debris from a 1941 air raid on Saville Street. The damage was huge but the locals were quick to spring into action. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Dean Road in 1943
The Regent cinema pictured after a bomb dropped in the street. It damaged the Regent but it also demolished another nearby cinema 82 years ago. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Fowler Street in 1958
We wonder how many people learned to dance here. It is the Morton-Wallace dancing school in Fowler Street in October 1958. | sg
4. Mortimer Road in 1958
A E Wilson, traffic warden at Mortimer Road Infants School crossing, giving a safety first lesson to newcomers at the Infants School in 1958. | sg
