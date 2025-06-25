Did you know that a German bomb caused damage to two cinemas in one air raid in Dean Road in 1943?

Or that comedian Tony Hancock handed a cheque for £500 to a South Shields man in Crossgate in 1967?

We have this and much more in a selection of wonderful Shields Gazette memories from your neighbourhood.

In case you missed it;

1 . The effect of an air raid Workers battle to clear up the debris from a 1941 air raid on Saville Street. The damage was huge but the locals were quick to spring into action. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Dean Road in 1943 The Regent cinema pictured after a bomb dropped in the street. It damaged the Regent but it also demolished another nearby cinema 82 years ago. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Fowler Street in 1958 We wonder how many people learned to dance here. It is the Morton-Wallace dancing school in Fowler Street in October 1958. | sg Photo Sales