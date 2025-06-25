South Tyneside Retro: 13 streets which had a great story to tell

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 25th Jun 2025, 13:01 BST

South Tyneside streets have a fascinating history but we wonder how much you know about them.

Did you know that a German bomb caused damage to two cinemas in one air raid in Dean Road in 1943?

Or that comedian Tony Hancock handed a cheque for £500 to a South Shields man in Crossgate in 1967?

We have this and much more in a selection of wonderful Shields Gazette memories from your neighbourhood.

Workers battle to clear up the debris from a 1941 air raid on Saville Street. The damage was huge but the locals were quick to spring into action.

1. The effect of an air raid

Workers battle to clear up the debris from a 1941 air raid on Saville Street. The damage was huge but the locals were quick to spring into action. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

The Regent cinema pictured after a bomb dropped in the street. It damaged the Regent but it also demolished another nearby cinema 82 years ago.

2. Dean Road in 1943

The Regent cinema pictured after a bomb dropped in the street. It damaged the Regent but it also demolished another nearby cinema 82 years ago. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

We wonder how many people learned to dance here. It is the Morton-Wallace dancing school in Fowler Street in October 1958.

3. Fowler Street in 1958

We wonder how many people learned to dance here. It is the Morton-Wallace dancing school in Fowler Street in October 1958. | sg

A E Wilson, traffic warden at Mortimer Road Infants School crossing, giving a safety first lesson to newcomers at the Infants School in 1958.

4. Mortimer Road in 1958

A E Wilson, traffic warden at Mortimer Road Infants School crossing, giving a safety first lesson to newcomers at the Infants School in 1958. | sg

