They're not pants ... they love an Easter tradition in Whitburn

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:01 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 09:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Talk about quirky. Whitburn knew how to have fun with a difference 50 years ago.

Teams from Whitburn Workmens Club and the Grey Horse Public House competed in an Easter bonnet parade and "knicker relay" race in the mid 1970s.

A carnival atmosphere

Look at the numbers who turned out to take part, as these photos from our archives show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bonnets at the ready! Geraldine Barrow, centre, landlady of the Grey Horse at Whitburn. She's pictured with Anita McGurrell, left, and Barbara McKie, right, and others who were taking part in the Easter bonnet contest on April 1, 1975.Bonnets at the ready! Geraldine Barrow, centre, landlady of the Grey Horse at Whitburn. She's pictured with Anita McGurrell, left, and Barbara McKie, right, and others who were taking part in the Easter bonnet contest on April 1, 1975.
Bonnets at the ready! Geraldine Barrow, centre, landlady of the Grey Horse at Whitburn. She's pictured with Anita McGurrell, left, and Barbara McKie, right, and others who were taking part in the Easter bonnet contest on April 1, 1975.

In 1975, there was a carnival atmosphere in Whitburn when customers of the Grey Horse pub staged their annual race round the local streets.

Geraldine Barrow, Anita McGurrell and Barbara McKie showed off their bonnets in 1975.Geraldine Barrow, Anita McGurrell and Barbara McKie showed off their bonnets in 1975.
Geraldine Barrow, Anita McGurrell and Barbara McKie showed off their bonnets in 1975. | se

Among them were the landlady Geraldine Barrow as well as Anita McGurrell and Barbara McKie who showed off their bonnets.

Pictured outside the Grey Horse - and on a zebra crossing

A year later, entrants in the competitions had their photos taken outside the Grey Horse before posing for another great picture on a local zebra crossing.

Whitburn Workmens Club and the Grey Horse Public House competed in an Easter bonnet parade and "knicker relay" in 1976.Whitburn Workmens Club and the Grey Horse Public House competed in an Easter bonnet parade and "knicker relay" in 1976.
Whitburn Workmens Club and the Grey Horse Public House competed in an Easter bonnet parade and "knicker relay" in 1976. | se

Tell us if you remember the days of the knicker relay.

Did you win, or maybe you were victorious in the Easter bonnet competition.

Or perhaps there is another seasonal tradition which you remember from your community’s past.

Share your memories by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:WhitburnEasterMemoriesCommunity

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice