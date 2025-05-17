The day the FA Cup got extra security in Sunderland
It’s the FA Cup being taken through the streets of Sunderland under a special police guard.
Sunderland’s proudest possession
It happened a few days after Sunderland won the trophy with their epic 1-0 defeat of Leeds United at Wembley in 1973.
Two policeman had the task of looking after Sunderland's proudest possession when it was taken to a garage in the town.
A Sunderland Echo report at the time explained: “The F A Cup had a special police guard when it was taken to a local garage where team captain Bobby Kerr was presented with a £2,000 saloon car in recognition of Sunderland's success at Wembley.”
‘One of the happier tasks which falls to a policeman’
“PCs Trevor Hall (left), and Peter Fairgrieve performedone of the happier tasks which falls to a policeman. “
Street parties were held to mark the 1973 triumph and anyone connected to the team had become an instant superstar.
One of them was held in Southwick in Knox Square where the guest of honour was Mrs Eva Montgomery. She is pictured, centre, with some of the parents and children.
Days later, a civic reception was held to honour the team’s achievements.
Miss Gillian Huxley and Mrs Joan Burns helped do the delicate work on the cake which was donated by G T Culpitt and Sons Ltd of Ashington.
The cake was placed alongside the cup at a civic reception held in honour of the team and management of Sunderland AFC.
Tell us if you remember the FA Cup being paraded in a car showroom or the street parties held in 1973.
