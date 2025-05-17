Here is a sight you don’t see very often.

It’s the FA Cup being taken through the streets of Sunderland under a special police guard.

Sunderland’s proudest possession

It happened a few days after Sunderland won the trophy with their epic 1-0 defeat of Leeds United at Wembley in 1973.

Two policeman had the task of looking after Sunderland's proudest possession when it was taken to a garage in the town.

PCs Trevor Hall (left), and Peter Fairgrieve with the FA Cup on the streets of Sunderland in 1973. | se

A Sunderland Echo report at the time explained: “The F A Cup had a special police guard when it was taken to a local garage where team captain Bobby Kerr was presented with a £2,000 saloon car in recognition of Sunderland's success at Wembley.”

‘One of the happier tasks which falls to a policeman’

“PCs Trevor Hall (left), and Peter Fairgrieve performedone of the happier tasks which falls to a policeman. “

Street parties were held to mark the 1973 triumph and anyone connected to the team had become an instant superstar.

A Knox Square street party to celebrate Sunderland winning the FA Cup in 1973. | se

One of them was held in Southwick in Knox Square where the guest of honour was Mrs Eva Montgomery. She is pictured, centre, with some of the parents and children.

A special cake was put on display next to the FA Cup at a civic reception for the Sunderland team. Gillian Huxley and Joan Burns helped do the delicate work on the cake which was donated by G T Culpitt and Sons Ltd. | se

Days later, a civic reception was held to honour the team’s achievements.

Miss Gillian Huxley and Mrs Joan Burns helped do the delicate work on the cake which was donated by G T Culpitt and Sons Ltd of Ashington.

The cake was placed alongside the cup at a civic reception held in honour of the team and management of Sunderland AFC.

Tell us if you remember the FA Cup being paraded in a car showroom or the street parties held in 1973.