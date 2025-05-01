Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Don’t get in a flap but we found this story of a flamingo on the run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened in Boldon Colliery 50 years ago and we want to know if you remember it.

Boldon was a nice resting spot

The aid of Lambton Lion Park was sought to try and catch a flamingo which had settled on a Boldon Colliery pond in 1975.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This flamingo decided that Boldon Colliery pond would be a good place for a rest | nw

But by the time the Lion Park staff went back to Burnmoor for a net to capture it and returned to Boldon the bird had flown.

Park manager Richard Howard said: “We received a call from the police seeking our assistance, but by the time we arrived it had gone. The bird was first spotted by pupils from the local comprehensive.”

Feathers the parrot was a naughty boy

It got us thinking about other animals which went walkabout, including these;

In 2011, Feathers the parrot proved a real handful by getting his whole street in a bit of a flap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pretty boy flew off from owner Margaret Smedley’s home, landing on the roof of a nearby house in Peterlee.

Margaret, along with her neighbours, then spent the afternoon trying to coax the bird back down, even offering him his favourite snack - dog biscuits.

But when Feathers ignored all pleas, firefighters were called in and Feathers was rescued when he hopped on to the shoulder of one of the crew.

Corn snake in the shower

Let's move forward to 2017.

Gary Morrissey relives the moment he was joined by a snake while he took a shower. | se

Computing teacher Gary Morrissey, 34, was stunned when a snake slithered out of the bath overflow while he took a shower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The computer science teacher, from Sulgrave, Washington, panicked as the 14-inch creature made itself at home.

Fortunately, it turned out to be a non-poisonous corn snake - not that Gary knew that at the time.

Tell us about the animal encounters which got you in a fluster.

Do you remember seeing the flyaway bird which settled on a Boldon pond?

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]