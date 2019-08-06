From lion tamers to popular pubs - author Paul Perry shines light on 'Lost Jarrow' with new book
Author and historian Paul Perry takes readers on a journey through time with his latest book ‘Lost Jarrow’.
Featuring 140 old photographs of Jarrow taken from Paul’s impressive archive, the book presents a portrait of a town and a way of life that has radically changed over the decades.
From churches and shops, to popular former pubs, many of the photographs in the book show places that have disappeared today.
Lost Jarrow is Paul’s 23rd book showcasing the photographic history of Jarrow and will appeal to all those who live in the town or know it well – as well as those who remember it from previous decades.
Due to be released on Thursday, August 15, the book took Paul just four months to pull together.
The author, who has collected thousands of photographs of the town, said he felt it was important to document what has changed over the years.
Paul, from Raby Gardens, Jarrow, said: “I have enjoyed putting this latest book together.
“I have written about things that we don’t have any more.
“For instance, all of the churches – there was something like 17 churches in Jarrow at one time and now there are only three.
“And there was once 54 public houses, but now there are just six.
“It is quite important that it is all catalogued – if I’m not doing it then no one else is.
“For this book I have pulled out a load of little gems – including 73 photos that people have never seen before.”
As well as street scenes and buildings, photographs also include Jarrow characters – including a head shot and the story of a former Jarrow lion trainer, John Smith Clarke.
He was born 1885 into a circus family and after befriending a lion tamer, he became his assistant and went on to become the country’s youngest lion tamer.
Author Paul is now working towards his 24th book which will look at Jarrow in the 60s, 70s and 80s.
The book is costs £14.99 and is available from major bookshops and online via https://www.amberley-books.com/lost-jarrow.html
Anyone interested in buying the book can also contact Paul directly on: 07881747507 or email: paulperry64@hotmail.com. Alternatively visit: http://www.jarrowonline.co.uk/