Is there a future Lioness in these 13 all-action retro shots of South Tyneside girl football players?

By Chris Cordner

Published 27th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST

Come on the Lionesses! And maybe one of these young South Tyneside stars will line up for their country one day.

Here are 13 Shields Gazette reminders of the borough’s young girl footballers in action from 2015 to 2023.

Teams from Boldon, Hebburn, Harton and Jarrow are all pictured. See if you can spot a familiar face.

Harton and Westoe Juniors FC started their own girls football team and here are the players in 2015.

1. What a line-up in Harton

Action from a Harton and Westoe training session in a photo which comes from 2015.

2. On the ball in 2015

The Boldon CA Girls team was in action against Hartlepool in this action shot from 2017.

3. Action from 2017

Part director of Marine Scaffolding Tony Mullen sponsored the under 10 Flames Girls team from Hebburn Involve FC in 2022.

4. Thumbs-up from the Flames

