Busted in South Shields! 15 photos from the day you packed into Bents Park to watch the band in 2017

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 25th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST

What a day that was - when Busted performed for a packed and excited crowd at Bents Park eight years ago this month.

The joyous occasion happened in 2017 when the band were the star attractions at the Sunday concert.

The Shields Gazette was there to grab all of these photo memories. See if you can spot someone you know.

In case you missed it;

Remembering South Tyneside's lost stores in 13 photos

13 nostalgic views of South Shields Marine College

Fowler Street: 15 photos of change from 2009 to 2024

Watching the day's events unfold in Bents Park. Tell us if you remember this.

1. Reflections from 2017

Watching the day's events unfold in Bents Park. Tell us if you remember this. | sg

Photo Sales
Taking in the atmosphere on a glorious South Tyneside day eight years ago. Tell us if you were there.

2. Soaking up the atmosphere

Taking in the atmosphere on a glorious South Tyneside day eight years ago. Tell us if you were there. | sg

Photo Sales
More faces from the Bents Park crowd on the day Busted entertained the audience in 2017.

3. Join in with the memories

More faces from the Bents Park crowd on the day Busted entertained the audience in 2017. | sg

Photo Sales
A wonderful day to be in Bents Park but we want to know if you were in one of our photos.

4. Memories to cherish

A wonderful day to be in Bents Park but we want to know if you were in one of our photos. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Photo memoriesShields Gazette
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice