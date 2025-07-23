13 shop closures you night remember in South Tyneside: Woolworths, HMV and Mothercare among them

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 10:00 BST

If only we could have them back for one more day.

We’re talking about these 13 former South Tyneside shops and stores which once traded on our streets.

There’s Woolworths, HMV, Ethel Austin and Thorntons and that’s just for starters.

Have a look at these Shields Gazette photo memories.

The window advert promises unbeatable prices at Wades. What are your memories of shopping there in the mid 1980s?

1. A trip to Wades

The window advert promises unbeatable prices at Wades. What are your memories of shopping there in the mid 1980s? | SG

Clothing store Geordie Jeans was founded in 1978 in South Shields - going on to open ten stores across the North East. The King Street store closed its doors in 2004, and is missed by the people of South Shields.

2. Geordie Jeans

Clothing store Geordie Jeans was founded in 1978 in South Shields - going on to open ten stores across the North East. The King Street store closed its doors in 2004, and is missed by the people of South Shields. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

Gamestation was pictured after the 2010 announcement that it was shutting down. Did you like to visit the King Street shop?

3. Gamestation in 2010

Gamestation was pictured after the 2010 announcement that it was shutting down. Did you like to visit the King Street shop? | sg Photo: TR

A 2011 view of Game in King Street. It closed three years later but we want to know if it was a favourite of yours back in the day.

4. Game in 2011

A 2011 view of Game in King Street. It closed three years later but we want to know if it was a favourite of yours back in the day. | sg Photo: IAIN BROWN

