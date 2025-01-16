Having a class time at Hadrian Primary School: Pictures memories from 2006 to 2017

By Chris Cordner

Published 16th Jan 2025, 13:53 BST

How about joining us at Hadrian Primary School for a wonderful selection of 11 pictures from the past.

You tried European food in 2010, learned about the war years in 2007 and had a good singalong in 2006.

All these photos came from the Shields Gazette archives. Have a look and then get in touch with your own memories by emailing [email protected]

Making music in this wonderful scene from the school in 2006.

1. Music to our ears

Making music in this wonderful scene from the school in 2006. | sg

The Shields Gazette spent a day at the school in 2006 and caught up with these singers in full flow.

2. Sing up

The Shields Gazette spent a day at the school in 2006 and caught up with these singers in full flow. | sg

Newcastle Eagles star Fabulous Flournoy met with the Hadrian Primary School basketball team in 2005. Remember this?

3. Tall times in 2005

Newcastle Eagles star Fabulous Flournoy met with the Hadrian Primary School basketball team in 2005. Remember this? Photo: IB

Pupils had a go at breaking the world record for the most people walking in 2005.

4. Having fun at Hadrian Primary

Pupils had a go at breaking the world record for the most people walking in 2005. | sg Photo: sg

