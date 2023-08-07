News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

How South Shields looked in the 1980s - pictures of life in South Tyneside

A former South Shields man has shared a selection of South Tyneside images of the past.

By Evie Lake
Published 7th Aug 2023, 08:12 BST

Peter Canning, who now lives in Bedfordshire, first shared a collection of his own archive photos with us in 2020 and they were taken on a visit to South Shields in 1959.

Peter has also provided us with a reminder of how South Tyneside looked when he paid another visit to the borough in 1988 and 1989.

They show Marsden Grotto, South Shields town centre and plenty more besides.

How much has the area changed since then?

Peter told us:”My home has been in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire most of my life but I have clung on to being at least half a Tynesider.”

Our thanks go to Peter for a great set of retro photos. Join us as we travel into the past.

Another reminder from 1988 inside the Grotto. Photo: ugc

1. In the Grotto

Another reminder from 1988 inside the Grotto. Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
Back to 1988 and we hope this brings back wonderful memories. Photo: ugc

2. Nearly four decades

Back to 1988 and we hope this brings back wonderful memories. Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
The big river in 1988. Photo: ugc

3. On the Tyne

The big river in 1988. Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
South Shields in 1988. Does it bring back memories for you? Photo: ugc

4. Fairground memories

South Shields in 1988. Does it bring back memories for you? Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:South TynesideSouth Shields