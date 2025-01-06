Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

What a line-up that was for January entertainment 50 years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you didn’t mind the rain, wind and snow, you were likely to have had a great day out in South Tyneside at the start of 1976.

A star-studded line-up at The Crown Cinema in Jarrow for this blockbuster in 1976. | sg

All for one at the Crown in Jarrow

The Crown in Jarrow was showing a film called The Four Musketeers which had a star-studded cast of Raquel Welch, Charlton Heston, Faye Dunaway and Oliver Reed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raquel Welch who starred in The Four Musketeers at The Crown in Jarrow. | other 3rd party

It was showing at 7pm each night with a 1.15pm Saturday matinee.

But if you preferred to stop in, you could watch the telly and some of the highlights that year included Fawlty Towers and the Old Grey Whistle Test on BBC2.

Read More Things you'll remember if you went to school in South Tyneside in the 1970s

‘It’s your turn to pop the question’

The Sea Hotel in South Shields was encouraging women to come in and book up their wedding reception - because it was a Leap Year which meant they could do the proposing to their loved ones.

Popping the question: What are your memories of South Tyneside in 1976. | sg

‘It’s your turn to pop the question’ said the advert in the Shields Gazette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just down the road, Hughie Green, of Opportunity Knocks fame, was opening the new Queensway furniture store in Castletown, Sunderland.

Banging the goals in once more

Or if football was more your thing, Super Mac had just returned to goal scoring for Newcastle United.

Newcastle United captain Bob Moncur, left, with manager Joe Harvey and Malcolm Macdonald in 1971. | other 3rd party

Malcolm Macdonald had been on a barren run over the previous weeks, managing only one goal in 16 games.

But a brace in a 5-0 FA Cup Fourth Round replay drubbing of Coventry City restored normal service.

Share your memories of South Tyneside life in 1976 by emailing [email protected]