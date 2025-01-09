The Jarrow chair you want to avoid - unless you want to get pregnant
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The chair with a reputation - in St Paul's Church - is included in the Paranormal Database which is an online directory of spiritual sightings and experiences across the country.
Three wishes - or a pregnancy
A report on the database says: “Newlywed brides who sit in this famous chair soon fall pregnant, according to local legend.
“Another version of the legend says that anyone to sit on the chair is granted three wishes.”
Let us know if you have experienced either of the chair’s famous powers.
Another South Tyneside church on the database is Hedworth Church in Boldon.
The ghost of a former vicar
The tale goes back to early 1896 when churchgoers reported being able to see a figure standing at the windows of this building.
The ghost was said to resemble a former vicar and had regularly returned for over a month.
The database is packed with stories of sightings and experiences from all over the country.
A bag of gold for a maid
Gazette readers may remember the tale of the maid who was working in a house in the long-gone South Shields road called Thrift Street.
A ghost instructed the maid to reach into an opening in the cellar wall.
The maid did as instructed and pulled out a bag of gold and the deeds to the house.
The Paranormal Database was founded and is run by Darren Mann and is full of ghostly encounters from all over the country.
Seven thousand reports of spirits
Darren told us: “I started a photographic project based on documenting haunted locations in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex which I published online.
“It wasn’t long before people started to email me their experiences of ghosts, UFO sightings and snippets of folklore from all over the country, which ultimately shaped the website into a vast collection of strangeness and oddities.”
“I’ve received over 7000 submissions from readers, with other stories on the website coming from old newspapers, books, journals, and just from talking to people as I travel around.”
Tell us about the ghostly sightings you have experienced by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.