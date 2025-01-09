Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Woe betide any woman who sat in this chair in a Jarrow church, if a legend is to be believed.

The chair with a reputation - in St Paul's Church - is included in the Paranormal Database which is an online directory of spiritual sightings and experiences across the country.

Three wishes - or a pregnancy

A report on the database says: “Newlywed brides who sit in this famous chair soon fall pregnant, according to local legend.

St Paul's Church in Jarrow which one of many South Tyneside venues included in the Paranormal Database. | Google Maps

“Another version of the legend says that anyone to sit on the chair is granted three wishes.”

Another South Tyneside church on the database is Hedworth Church in Boldon.

One of the website views of the Paranormal Database. | other 3rd party

The ghost of a former vicar

The tale goes back to early 1896 when churchgoers reported being able to see a figure standing at the windows of this building.

The ghost was said to resemble a former vicar and had regularly returned for over a month.

The database is packed with stories of sightings and experiences from all over the country.

A bag of gold for a maid

A view of the Paranormal Database which was set up by Darren Mann. | other 3rd party

A ghost instructed the maid to reach into an opening in the cellar wall.

The maid did as instructed and pulled out a bag of gold and the deeds to the house.

Seven thousand reports of spirits

Darren told us: “I started a photographic project based on documenting haunted locations in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex which I published online.

“It wasn’t long before people started to email me their experiences of ghosts, UFO sightings and snippets of folklore from all over the country, which ultimately shaped the website into a vast collection of strangeness and oddities.”

“I’ve received over 7000 submissions from readers, with other stories on the website coming from old newspapers, books, journals, and just from talking to people as I travel around.”

