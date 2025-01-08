Marsden Road: One street, 9 photos, 18 years of history

This time it’s Marsden Road in the picture and we have photos spanning 18 years of its history.

From a pub closing down in 2005 to a campaign group up in arms about trees in 2018, we have it all.

There’s memories of a royal visit and the day when a piece of Marsden Road came to Beamish Museum.

Intrigued? Take a look at these Shields Gazette archive scenes.

1 . The Horsley Hill The Horsley Hill Hotel was on Marsden Road, South Shields. It closed in 2005 but was it somewhere you loved to go in its heyday? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . A note-able occasion in 2005 Dr Colin Bradshaw showed off his musical skills at the Marsden Road Health Centre in 2005. | sg Photo Sales

3 . On the way in 2009 A new extension was being unveiled at the Baptist Tabernacle in 2009 with Ian Taylor, Marjorie Sim, Kit Bainbridge, Doreen Brumby and Joan Taylor in the picture. | sg Photo Sales