Marsden Road: One street, 9 photos, 18 years of history

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Jan 2025, 16:20 GMT

We love to put the retro spotlight on South Tyneside streets from time to time.

This time it’s Marsden Road in the picture and we have photos spanning 18 years of its history.

From a pub closing down in 2005 to a campaign group up in arms about trees in 2018, we have it all.

There’s memories of a royal visit and the day when a piece of Marsden Road came to Beamish Museum.

Intrigued? Take a look at these Shields Gazette archive scenes.

The Horsley Hill Hotel was on Marsden Road, South Shields. It closed in 2005 but was it somewhere you loved to go in its heyday?

1. The Horsley Hill

Dr Colin Bradshaw showed off his musical skills at the Marsden Road Health Centre in 2005.

2. A note-able occasion in 2005

A new extension was being unveiled at the Baptist Tabernacle in 2009 with Ian Taylor, Marjorie Sim, Kit Bainbridge, Doreen Brumby and Joan Taylor in the picture.

3. On the way in 2009

There were smiles all round as the open day beckoned for the Marsden Road Baptist Tabernacle Church in 2009.

4. All smiles for the open day

