Marsden Road: One street, 9 photos, 18 years of history

This time it’s Marsden Road in the picture and we have photos spanning 18 years of its history.
From a pub closing down in 2005 to a campaign group up in arms about trees in 2018, we have it all.
There’s memories of a royal visit and the day when a piece of Marsden Road came to Beamish Museum.
1. The Horsley Hill
The Horsley Hill Hotel was on Marsden Road, South Shields. It closed in 2005 but was it somewhere you loved to go in its heyday? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. A note-able occasion in 2005
Dr Colin Bradshaw showed off his musical skills at the Marsden Road Health Centre in 2005. | sg
3. On the way in 2009
A new extension was being unveiled at the Baptist Tabernacle in 2009 with Ian Taylor, Marjorie Sim, Kit Bainbridge, Doreen Brumby and Joan Taylor in the picture. | sg
4. All smiles for the open day
There were smiles all round as the open day beckoned for the Marsden Road Baptist Tabernacle Church in 2009. | sg
