12 years of South Tyneside nanas and grandads at Christmas parties

By Chris Cordner

Published 12th Dec 2024, 14:43 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 14:43 BST

Party time! But this one’s for the nanas and grandads of South Tyneside.

We would love your memories of these festive scenes which show your relatives having fun at Over 60s events from 2006 to 2018.

There’s party hats, singalongs and memories from Horsley Hill, Sutton Hall, the Greyhound in Jarrow and more.

See who you recognise and then tell us more by emailing [email protected]

A cracker of a Christmas reminder of your grandparents having fun.

1. Pictured at the party

Christmastime for the Over 60s Club at Sutton Hall in South Shields in 2006.

2. Seasonal at Sutton Hall

Students from Hebburn School held this Christmas party for pensioners in 2007.

3. So caring in Hebburn

South Shields Pensioner Association's Christmas party at The Office in Victoria Road in 2009.

4. A 2009 Victoria Road memory

