We would love your memories of these festive scenes which show your relatives having fun at Over 60s events from 2006 to 2018.
There’s party hats, singalongs and memories from Horsley Hill, Sutton Hall, the Greyhound in Jarrow and more.
See who you recognise and then tell us more by emailing [email protected]
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.