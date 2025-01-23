Cheers! I'm serving up a gallery of wonderfully retro scenes from the New Ship

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 14:20 GMT

Who’s up for a trip to Sunderland Road for a whole host of New Ship photo memories.

We are and we have nine great Shields Gazette archive views of the South Shields pub.

Here are scenes from 2004 to 2017.

Take a look and tell us if it brings back wonderful memories by emailing [email protected]

The team at the New Ship did great work to support St Clare's Hospice 21 years ago.

1. All for charity in 2004

The team at the New Ship did great work to support St Clare's Hospice 21 years ago. | sg

Photo Sales
Back to 2010 when the pub had its own World Cup themed menu.

2. Come on England

Back to 2010 when the pub had its own World Cup themed menu. | sg

Photo Sales
Pat Richardson provided service with a smile at the pub, as shown in this lovely scene from 2010.

3. Cheers to a 2010 memory

Pat Richardson provided service with a smile at the pub, as shown in this lovely scene from 2010. | sg

Photo Sales
The New Ship boss Brian Campbell was pictured with staff members David Graham, William Cook, Gayle Gardiner and Pat Richardson in 2011.

4. Lining up in 2011

The New Ship boss Brian Campbell was pictured with staff members David Graham, William Cook, Gayle Gardiner and Pat Richardson in 2011. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsShields GazetteMemoriesPubs
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice