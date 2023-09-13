News you can trust since 1849
Nine retro photos of Binns in South Shields- re-live the memories of the famous store

Binns was a South Shields staple before closing nearly 30 years ago.

By Evie Lake
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST

The High Street favourite may have closed 28 years ago but the memories live on and we have got 17 for you.

Take a look through our photographs of the store which was a South Shields favourite.

K Price, general manager of Binns, South Shields, cuts the cake to celebrate the firm's 50th anniversary in the town in 1977. Pictured left to right re: E Dennison, G Witten, assistant general manager; and Mrs R Cooper, boutique buyer. Photo: Shields Gazette

1. A golden day in 1977

K Price, general manager of Binns, South Shields, cuts the cake to celebrate the firm's 50th anniversary in the town in 1977. Pictured left to right re: E Dennison, G Witten, assistant general manager; and Mrs R Cooper, boutique buyer. Photo: Shields Gazette

We hope our photo selection brings back happy memories of Binns. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. In the store in 1969

We hope our photo selection brings back happy memories of Binns. Photo: Shields Gazette

A June 1979 reminder. Which electrical items do you remember buying at Binns? Photo: Shields Gazette

3. The latest in electricals

A June 1979 reminder. Which electrical items do you remember buying at Binns? Photo: Shields Gazette

Do these photos bring back memories of shopping at Binns? Here is a photo from November 1968. Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Pictured in 1968

Do these photos bring back memories of shopping at Binns? Here is a photo from November 1968. Photo: Shields Gazette

