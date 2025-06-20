13 prom memories from the St Joseph's Academy glitzy night out in 2013

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Jun 2025, 14:23 BST

It’s prom time and that means memories galore from the Shields Gazette archives.

This time, it is the turn of students from St Joseph’s Academy in Hebburn to take the spotlight and here they are at their 2013 prom which was held at the Old Assembly Rooms.

Get browsing through 13 Shields Gazette archive memories.

In case you missed it;

Photos from a 2007 Lord Blyton Primary School visit

Tinker Smiths memories: 13 photos from 2016 night

Prom time! Harton Technology College's big night in 2015

Nine St Joseph's students took time out of their schedule to post for this great photo 12 years ago.

1. So many faces

Nine St Joseph's students took time out of their schedule to post for this great photo 12 years ago. | sg

Photo Sales
The boys were turned out in style for their Year 13 prom 12 years ago. Here are another nine of them in a great photo.

2. Smartness personified

The boys were turned out in style for their Year 13 prom 12 years ago. Here are another nine of them in a great photo. | sg

Photo Sales
A close-up on two students who were about to enjoy their prom at the Old Assembly Rooms.

3. Presenting prom memories

A close-up on two students who were about to enjoy their prom at the Old Assembly Rooms. | sg

Photo Sales
Ten stylish looks for their big night out at the Old Assembly Rooms. We hope these photos bring back wonderful memories.

4. Stylish at St Joseph's

Ten stylish looks for their big night out at the Old Assembly Rooms. We hope these photos bring back wonderful memories. | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsShields GazettePromsHebburn
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice