Ruperts, the South Shields nightclub which was a 1970s nightlife legend
The Ocean Road venue was a big hit and not just with revellers wanting a great night out in the 1970s.
70 pence an hour for four nights a week
It was offering top whack for bar staff and you could expect to get 70 pence an hour.
At the time, Ruperts was open from 8pm to 2am on four days of the week.
The nightclub put an advert in the Shields Gazette which said late transport would be laid on for anyone who got the job.
Recreating the glamour of New York
Ruperts was definitely the place to be during that decade.
In 1979, the club was trying to recreate the glamour of New York’s famous Studio 54 nightclub – where Andy Warhol and Mick Jagger were regulars.
There was even a £10 prize for the “zaniest” costume worn.
Banwells and Chelsea Cat too
This was the scene in 1985 when a Shields Gazette photographer got this view of the premises.
Ruperts was one of Shields best known nightclubs back in the day along with Banwells and Chelsea Cat.
