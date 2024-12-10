Ruperts, the South Shields nightclub which was a 1970s nightlife legend

Ruperts. The place to be for clubbers and staff alike 50 years ago.

The Ocean Road venue was a big hit and not just with revellers wanting a great night out in the 1970s.

70 pence an hour for four nights a week

It was offering top whack for bar staff and you could expect to get 70 pence an hour.

Raising a glass to memories of Ruperts in Ocean Road. | sg

At the time, Ruperts was open from 8pm to 2am on four days of the week.

The nightclub put an advert in the Shields Gazette which said late transport would be laid on for anyone who got the job.

Taking a glimpse inside Ruperts in this Gazette archive view from 1972. | sg

Recreating the glamour of New York

Ruperts was definitely the place to be during that decade.

In 1979, the club was trying to recreate the glamour of New York’s famous Studio 54 nightclub – where Andy Warhol and Mick Jagger were regulars.

A zany reminder of Ruperts in South Shields in 1979. | sg

There was even a £10 prize for the “zaniest” costume worn.

Banwells and Chelsea Cat too

This was the scene in 1985 when a Shields Gazette photographer got this view of the premises.

A look outside Ruperts in July 1985. | sg

Ruperts was one of Shields best known nightclubs back in the day along with Banwells and Chelsea Cat.

