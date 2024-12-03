WATCH: Santa heads around the world and he started in Shields in 1979

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 13:12 BST
A fantastic look at a South Tyneside Santa Claus who travels round the world has been discovered on cine film.

Here is your chance to glimpse an excerpt from the 45 year old footage which was created in 1979 by the award-winning animator Sheila Graber.

An excerpt from Sheila Graber's 1979 Christmas production.placeholder image
An excerpt from Sheila Graber's 1979 Christmas production. | NEFA

Santa around the world

The full version, called Christmas Round The World, can be found on the North East Film Archive website and our thanks go to NEFA for sharing it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheila, from South Shields, has animated well-known programmes including the popular BBC children’s television series Paddington.

Her work has been screened at the Tate Gallery, the Open University and on BBC’s Blue Peter.

Sheila Graber at work.placeholder image
Sheila Graber at work.

‘Still going strong at 86’

Sheila looked back on that festive production from 1979 and told the Shields Gazette: “It featured singing of King George Madrigal group led by Brenda Orwin who also did the music for Round the World.. still going strong at 86!”

The film features three robins who help Santa to deliver presents all over the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The round-the-world journey reaches Britain.placeholder image
The round-the-world journey reaches Britain. | NEFA

It follows their adventures as they cross continents from Asia through Africa, Europe and the Americas.

Making their way back to Santa’s grotto

Along the way they deliver presents to a number of interesting characters including a lion in Africa and King Kong in America.

The film ends with them making their way back to Santa’s grotto, collapsing with exhaustion into their comfy chairs.

Santa and the robins take a well-earned rest after their exertions.placeholder image
Santa and the robins take a well-earned rest after their exertions. | NEFA

Sheila was the Visiting Professor at the University of Sunderland where she started the Animation course in 2002 and taught on it until 2021.

Sheila Graber pictured working on a mural earlier this year.placeholder image
Sheila Graber pictured working on a mural earlier this year. | Other 3rd Party.

70,000 original pieces of film

The North East Film Archive library has a vast collection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its team has painstakingly taken on the task of preserving, cataloguing, and digitising these vital collections of reminders of our past.

NEFA has a huge catalogue of over 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material. Its team painstakingly preserves, catalogues, and digitises these vital collections of reminders of our past.

NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.

You can see more of Sheila’s work on ‘An Animated Life’, available to rent for just £4.99 from https://yfanefa.vhx.tv/.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All proceeds will help to safeguard regional moving image history.

If you have cine film of South Tyneside in the past, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected] and tell us more.

Related topics:South TynesideSouth ShieldsPresentsChristmasNostalgia
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice