My tribute to South Tyneside life 50 years ago: 11 views of shops, ships and sport

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Jan 2025, 11:33 GMT

Fifty years may have passed but South Tyneside people will still have fond memories of all of this.

Have a look at these 11 reminders of life in the borough in 1975, from shops you loved to Readhead’s shipyard.

If you filled up at Selwood Garages, shopped at Hammonds or got your clothes at Jackson the Tailors, we have it all in these Shields Gazette archive photos.

Bob Welsh, retail manager of the South Shields branch of Associated Dairies pictured with a selection of goods available from the company's milk floats.

1. A wide choice of dairy goodies

Bob Welsh, retail manager of the South Shields branch of Associated Dairies pictured with a selection of goods available from the company's milk floats. | sg

Sixty nine pence for four star petrol at Selwood Garages at The Nook.

2. Filling up at The Nook

Sixty nine pence for four star petrol at Selwood Garages at The Nook. | sg

The Handy Shop run by husband wife William George Hall and Margaret Hall

3. Handy memories

The Handy Shop run by husband wife William George Hall and Margaret Hall | sg

Common Brothers tanker at Readhead Yard in this Shields Gazette photo from April 1975.

4. Retro at Readheads

Common Brothers tanker at Readhead Yard in this Shields Gazette photo from April 1975. | sg

