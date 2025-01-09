Have a look at these 11 reminders of life in the borough in 1975, from shops you loved to Readhead’s shipyard.
1. A wide choice of dairy goodies
Bob Welsh, retail manager of the South Shields branch of Associated Dairies pictured with a selection of goods available from the company's milk floats. | sg
2. Filling up at The Nook
Sixty nine pence for four star petrol at Selwood Garages at The Nook. | sg
3. Handy memories
The Handy Shop run by husband wife William George Hall and Margaret Hall | sg
4. Retro at Readheads
Common Brothers tanker at Readhead Yard in this Shields Gazette photo from April 1975. | sg
