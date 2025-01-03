50 years on: Temple Park pool remembered in 10 wonderful photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 14:08 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 14:10 GMT

Fifty years have passed since a South Tyneside iconic building began appearing on the skyline.

In 1975, the leisure pool at Temple Park took shape and it was the first phase in a new sport and leisure complex for the people of South Tyneside.

Let’s have a look back at some iconic moments in its history - from construction in the 1970s to demolition in 2019.

The structure for the Temple Park leisure pool, the first phase of the park's sports and leisure complex, was at an advanced stage in this 1975 photo.

1. The pool takes shape

The structure for the Temple Park leisure pool, the first phase of the park's sports and leisure complex, was at an advanced stage in this 1975 photo. | SG

Getting an aquatone at Temple Park Leisure Centre in October 1977. Does this bring back memories?

2. Trying out the aquatone

Getting an aquatone at Temple Park Leisure Centre in October 1977. Does this bring back memories? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Christine James and Alison Murphy who started a weekly disco session at Temple Park leisure centre pool in November 1977.

3. Sound of the 70s

Christine James and Alison Murphy who started a weekly disco session at Temple Park leisure centre pool in November 1977. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

A Temple Park Leisure Centre scene from April 1979.

4. Relaxing at the pool

A Temple Park Leisure Centre scene from April 1979. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

