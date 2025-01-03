In 1975, the leisure pool at Temple Park took shape and it was the first phase in a new sport and leisure complex for the people of South Tyneside.

Let’s have a look back at some iconic moments in its history - from construction in the 1970s to demolition in 2019.

Then get in touch with your own memories of the pool. Email [email protected]

The pool takes shape The structure for the Temple Park leisure pool, the first phase of the park's sports and leisure complex, was at an advanced stage in this 1975 photo.

Trying out the aquatone Getting an aquatone at Temple Park Leisure Centre in October 1977. Does this bring back memories?

Sound of the 70s Christine James and Alison Murphy who started a weekly disco session at Temple Park leisure centre pool in November 1977.