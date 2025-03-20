Help me to solve an 85 year old mystery: Who is this South Shields evacuee?

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Mar 2025, 14:49 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 14:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This is your chance to shed light on an 85 year old mystery.

A beaming South Shields girl was pictured ‘on top of the world’ in 1940.

High on a hill in Rydal

The story behind the photo is that the unnamed girl was an evacuee who left her South Tyneside home in the Second World War for the relative safety of the Lake District.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She climbed high at Rydal to see the grandeur of the Lake District and this wonderful reminder of it comes to us courtesy of the Getty Images archives.

Viewing the yachts in Bowness Bay

This little girl is ' on top of the world '. She is a South Shields evacuee who climbed high at Rydal to see the grandeur of the Lake District. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)This little girl is ' on top of the world '. She is a South Shields evacuee who climbed high at Rydal to see the grandeur of the Lake District. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
This little girl is ' on top of the world '. She is a South Shields evacuee who climbed high at Rydal to see the grandeur of the Lake District. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

But we want to know if any Shields Gazette readers recognise her and can tell us more. Perhaps she is a member of your family or is someone you know.

Children complete with their gas masks were loving the view of the yachts in Bowness Bay, Windermere. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)Children complete with their gas masks were loving the view of the yachts in Bowness Bay, Windermere. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Children complete with their gas masks were loving the view of the yachts in Bowness Bay, Windermere. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Around 1.5 million people evacuated

As another reminder, here is another Getty Images photo and this one shows evacuees from South Shields in new surroundings.

These children complete with their gas masks were pictured viewing the yachts in Bowness Bay, Windermere.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The British Government evacuated more than 1.5million children from urban areas to more rural locations in the Second World War.

An estimated 206,500 children were evacuated from Newcastle, Gateshead, Tynemouth, Wallsend and North and South Shields.

Get in touch if you can tell us more about the children pictured in these Getty Images photos, by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:South ShieldsSouth TynesideShields Gazette

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice