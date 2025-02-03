Life on South Tyneside was a merry occasion after the Second World War if this amusing tale was anything to go by.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals were trying out a new delicacy, especially as meat was in short supply because of rationing.

A whaling ship which brought stocks to South Tyneside in post-war Britain. | sg

Whale meat again for people in 1940s

People were having to be creative with their food supplies to ensure their nearest and dearest received the necessary nutrients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More I'm looking back at a meaty issue which hit South Tyneside in the 1950s

Thankfully, for some, hope was at hand – in the form of whale meat.

But there was a slight issue. Researchers in Japan, from the University of Hokkaido, found high levels of mercury in the organs of whales, particularly in their livers.

A danger of ‘acute intoxication’

A report stated “acute intoxication” could result from a single ingestion.

The meat which was taking South Tyneside by storm even if it did have a risk of intoxication with it. | sg

The study found that liver samples for sale in Japan contained, on average, 370 micrograms of mercury per gram of meat – 900 times the Government’s limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britain’s Food Minister John Strachey insisted the meat posed no danger to public health on UK shores.

A Shields Gazette report on the new foodstuff which was hitting the dinner tables of South Tyneside. | sg

But opinion on the quality of the meat was divided on South Tyneside.

‘It’s better than the Sunday joint’

It was on sale at Messers J. Vasey, of Laygate Lane.

Some Gazette readers said it was a “gift from the gods, ” while others thought it had an “indefinable flavour which is certainly not like beef”.

One customer even remarked that her husband thought the whale meat was “better than the Sunday joint”, while most questioned considered it “at least eatable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Sure to be a rush next time’

Whatever their views, the meat was proving popular, and supplies at the shop soon sold out.

George Formby's latest film was pulling in the crowds at the Super Regent Cinema. | sg

Proprietor Muriel Vasey told the Shields Gazette she would order more if possible, adding: “Only small quantities were bought by fish merchants at the quayside on Monday, but there is sure to be a rush next time.”

Talking of merriness, the latest George Formby film was on at the Super Regent Cinema in South Shields.

It was called George In Civvy Street, and there were three showings a day for real fans of the man with the ukulele.

Tell us about the interesting food combinations you have come to love by emailing [email protected]